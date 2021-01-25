Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 25,546 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,546 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 152,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $75.19 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $83.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,073.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $40,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

