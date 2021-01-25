Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 27,168 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,168 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.75% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,189,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 5,893.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF alerts:

JKJ stock opened at $210.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.78 and a 200-day moving average of $173.47. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $103.24 and a 12 month high of $211.34.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Core Index Fund (the Core Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.