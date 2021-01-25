Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,080 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 402.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043,301 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 104.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,422,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 227.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 344.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,598,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,450 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In related news, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $16,961,036.64. Following the sale, the president now owns 129,924 shares in the company, valued at $13,006,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $2,043,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,178,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 707,197 shares of company stock worth $88,710,156 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTON. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $115.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.14.

PTON opened at $159.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,282.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.79 and a 200 day moving average of $105.07. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.