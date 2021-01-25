Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,252 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 28,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AJG. Piper Sandler upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.53.

NYSE:AJG opened at $117.84 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $805,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,200 shares of company stock worth $5,331,241 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.