Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 36,767 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,767 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C stock opened at $61.33 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $80.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $127.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.