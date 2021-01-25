Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 50,597 Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,597 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.19% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVHD. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 188.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 418.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,726,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,193 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 471.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 179,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock opened at $32.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.69. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $34.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

