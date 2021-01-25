Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 53,095 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,095 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in PPL by 8.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 67,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 171,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 47.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 34,202 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.4% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.1% during the third quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.54.

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.82 on Monday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

