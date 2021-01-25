Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 58,671 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,671 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.33% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 32,526 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 183,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 77.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 64,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period.

JHSC stock opened at $32.80 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.96.

