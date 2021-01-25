Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 7,103 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,103 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYH. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,878.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $256.33 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $156.17 and a one year high of $258.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.25 and its 200 day moving average is $233.76.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

