Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 8,450 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $32.90 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.