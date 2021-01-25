Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,487 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $145.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.96. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. MKM Partners lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.87.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

