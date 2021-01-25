Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 1,029.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 182.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Nasdaq by 56.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $140.42 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $144.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.81.

NDAQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

