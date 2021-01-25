Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) is Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 988.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,151 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 5.9% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $579,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $746,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $65.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,878. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $66.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.43.

