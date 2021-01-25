Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.99

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.99 and last traded at $30.69, with a volume of 3888340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.52.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Get Avantor alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.25, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $893,559,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 412,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $11,162,051.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,147,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,155,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,624,471 shares of company stock worth $910,119,771 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370,236 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,450,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,767,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,281 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,266,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 748.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,159,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,906 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.