Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Cowen

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s current price.

AVYA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Avaya in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

AVYA stock opened at $23.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. Avaya has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $23.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.72.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.28 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Avaya will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avaya during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Avaya during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Avaya during the second quarter valued at $189,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Avaya during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the third quarter worth about $197,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

