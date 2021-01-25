Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 379.33 ($4.96).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AV shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 376 ($4.91) price target on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 349.10 ($4.56) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34. Aviva plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.47 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 430.40 ($5.62). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 313.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 293.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from Aviva plc (AV.L)’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. Aviva plc (AV.L)’s payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

In related news, insider Mohit Joshi bought 7,618 shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £24,987.04 ($32,645.73). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 2,068 shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £6,783.04 ($8,862.09).

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

