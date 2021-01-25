Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (AVU.V) (CVE:AVU) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (AVU.V) (CVE:AVU)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.13. Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (AVU.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 20,000 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.26 million and a PE ratio of -3.22.

About Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (AVU.V) (CVE:AVU)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd., a junior exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, tin, tungsten, molybdenum, copper, lead, zinc, tellurium, barite, and fluorite. It has seven exploration licenses in three countries, including four in Portugal, two in Kosovo, and one in Germany.

