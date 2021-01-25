Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $27.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 68.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $992,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

