Axis DeFi (AXIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 68.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $138,988.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axis DeFi token can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001630 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00072393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $258.15 or 0.00798125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006611 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00049109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.69 or 0.04333617 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017490 BTC.

Axis DeFi Token Profile

AXIS is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com

Axis DeFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

