Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Rating Reiterated by Noble Financial

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Noble Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AYLA. Zacks Investment Research cut Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital began coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AYLA opened at $13.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $16.50.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 625.24% and a negative net margin of 850.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Ayala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roni Mamluk sold 19,466 shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $292,573.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,551.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary B. Gordon sold 3,000 shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $45,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,145.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.