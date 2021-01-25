Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Acquires New Position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000. iShares Transportation Average ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1,704.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 28,783 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,394,000.

Get iShares Transportation Average ETF alerts:

Shares of IYT opened at $226.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.24. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.