Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for 1.4% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KWEB. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,516,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,848,000 after purchasing an additional 507,195 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 127.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 197,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 110,712 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 80.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 214,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after purchasing an additional 95,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 908.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 91,052 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $90.34 on Monday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $38.63 and a 1 year high of $90.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.26.

