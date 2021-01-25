Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,557 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.71% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHB. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 904.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Shares of SPHB stock opened at $60.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.73. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $62.93.

