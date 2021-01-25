Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $4.52 Million Stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,346 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.42% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $66.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.58. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

