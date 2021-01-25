Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $9.86 Million Stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.5% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,272,000 after purchasing an additional 78,080 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,659,000 after acquiring an additional 89,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 377,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,084,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $12,971,000. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter.

VFH opened at $75.30 on Monday. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $42.34 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.34.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

