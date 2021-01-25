Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,170,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,277,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.97.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $55.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $107,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $43,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,287. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

