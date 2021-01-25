Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 120.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth about $135,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $62.00 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.82.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.