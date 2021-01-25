Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Sells 500 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 1.0% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $309.97 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $312.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.83.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

