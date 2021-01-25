Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,000. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,430,000 after acquiring an additional 244,047 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,379,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,077,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,815,000 after purchasing an additional 50,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Shares of SMH opened at $240.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.46. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $246.79.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $1.502 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

