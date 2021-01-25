Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Trims Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $742,300,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 34,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $258.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.86. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.78.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

