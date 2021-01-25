Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Has $5.58 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,089 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.6% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,072,613 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,067,428,000 after purchasing an additional 798,604 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,791,355 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,093,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,953,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,545 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.65.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $225.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.96 and a 200-day moving average of $213.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

