Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Down 8.8%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s share price fell 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.35 and last traded at $40.94. 506,339 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 286,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.87.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azure Power Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Azure Power Global from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.14.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter worth $3,290,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global in the third quarter worth $406,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the third quarter valued at $661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

