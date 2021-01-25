B. Riley Boosts Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target to $100.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price objective raised by research analysts at B. Riley from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.22.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $84.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.93 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.72. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $85.64.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brooks Automation news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $973,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $1,936,967.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,836,978.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,752 shares of company stock worth $3,602,974. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 86.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 23.1% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 38,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 14.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,255 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

