B. Riley Boosts FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target to $60.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its target price boosted by analysts at B. Riley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FORM. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $49.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $50.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.65 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. Analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $493,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,069,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,104 shares of company stock worth $2,892,288 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in FormFactor by 271.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in FormFactor by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

