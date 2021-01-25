B. Riley Raises Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target to $60.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COHU. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $48.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89. Cohu has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $49.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cohu will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 13,835 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $320,695.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,019.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $963,838.00. Insiders sold a total of 127,804 shares of company stock worth $3,414,590 in the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 81.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,604,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,155,000 after purchasing an additional 26,351 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 26,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

