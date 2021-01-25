B. Riley Weighs in on Select Interior Concepts, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIC)

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Select Interior Concepts in a report issued on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $150.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.20 million.

NASDAQ SIC opened at $8.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $224.25 million, a P/E ratio of -62.93 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. Select Interior Concepts has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 857.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 186,289 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Select Interior Concepts by 61.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 86,134 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Select Interior Concepts by 4.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the third quarter valued at about $1,268,000. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

