B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) PT Lowered to C$11.00

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 69.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BTO. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.33.

Get B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) alerts:

BTO stock opened at C$6.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.12 and a twelve month high of C$9.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.14. The stock has a market cap of C$6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.51.

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$649.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.