Baader Bank Analysts Give PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) a €80.00 Price Target

PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) received a €80.00 ($94.12) target price from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PUM. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PUMA SE (PUM.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €87.40 ($102.82).

Shares of PUM traded down €2.52 ($2.96) on Monday, hitting €85.14 ($100.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion and a PE ratio of 177.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PUMA SE has a fifty-two week low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a fifty-two week high of €93.44 ($109.93). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €88.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €77.98.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

