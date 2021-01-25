Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L)’s (BPC) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) stock traded down GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2.24 ($0.03). 26,143,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,049,277. The stock has a market cap of £105.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.44. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.72 ($0.07).

Get Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) alerts:

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) Company Profile

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.