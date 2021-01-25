Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Baker Hughes in a research note issued on Friday, January 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.76.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $22.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 421,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 57,097 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 472,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

