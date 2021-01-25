Ballentine Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,307,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,442 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.6% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $65,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,259,000 after purchasing an additional 545,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,382 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,548,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,276,000 after purchasing an additional 325,689 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,163 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,816,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,278,000 after purchasing an additional 267,536 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,566,438. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $54.53.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

