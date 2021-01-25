Ballentine Partners LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $4.21 on Monday, reaching $518.81. The company had a trading volume of 63,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,168. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $205.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $479.75 and a 200-day moving average of $448.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

