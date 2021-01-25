Ballentine Partners LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. FMR LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 428,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,636,000 after buying an additional 268,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,731,000 after buying an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,657,000 after buying an additional 629,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,870,000 after buying an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.44.

NYSE:ITW traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.46. The company had a trading volume of 25,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,221. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $224.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.70. The company has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

