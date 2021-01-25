Ballentine Partners LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $329.35. 383,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,208,130. The company’s 50 day moving average is $339.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $328.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $8,623,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348,593,388.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 488,854 shares of company stock worth $154,997,378. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.31.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

