Ballentine Partners LLC Has $96.58 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,045,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.8% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $96,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $48.67. 614,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,650,286. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $49.18.

