Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,321 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.8% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $96,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $11,727,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 48,885 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,662,000 after purchasing an additional 88,583 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.19. 6,414,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.51.

