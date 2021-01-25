Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,536 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $6,444,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 68,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $473.54. 165,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.96. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,647,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,748 shares of company stock worth $2,200,062 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.58.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

