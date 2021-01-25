Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,272 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,540 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pritchard Capital lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $225.67. The company had a trading volume of 461,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,935,045. The stock has a market cap of $206.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.65, for a total transaction of $3,474,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,710 shares of company stock valued at $24,201,071 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

