Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 7,133 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,133 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.2% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $30,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,590,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $171,991,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 496,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,605,000 after purchasing an additional 66,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $75.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,912,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,971,494. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average is $69.39. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

