Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 884 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,449 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 2,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.98.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,128,739.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,033 shares of company stock valued at $82,793,823. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $36.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $883.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,608,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,899,188. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $718.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.21. The stock has a market cap of $837.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,700.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $884.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

